Woman shares simple hack using secret ingredient to eliminate stubborn odors: 'Very effective'

Nothing ruins a mood like catching a whiff of something foul. Thankfully, there's a simple hack that utilizes something you may already have in your home to eliminate a stubborn odor.

The scoop

Kristensen of sustainablefashionstyle on TikTok (@sustainablefashionstyle) suggested spraying a little alcohol on an item with an odor that just won't quit.

"If you have odor in your clothes, shoes or purse that you can't get out, use alcohol," Kristensen said.

She added that "vodka is best" and that this trick is commonly used by costume houses for stage and screen, where it's often difficult for delicate pieces to be washed regularly or traditionally with soap and water.

In the caption of her video, Kristensen said the trick was "tried and true."

How it's working

Scientifically, alcohol, and vodka in particular, is an effective odor remover because it kills germs by surrounding smelly molecules and removing them from an item as the alcohol evaporates, per House Digest. Vodka is also available without flavorings or other ingredients that can leave a sticky residue on your fabrics.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Switching to something like alcohol for cleaning is also a cheaper alternative to a pricey odor remover, especially if you happen to have it on hand. Kristensen also said in the comments that you can buy the cheapest vodka on the market or even dollar store non-drinkable alcohol to save money.

Natural cleaners are also a cleaner and greener option for your home. Most brand-name cleaners sold at stores contain solvents and other chemicals that can cause irritation to your eyes, nose, and throat. They also release volatile organic compounds, which contribute to air and water pollution, per Boulder County.

If you're looking to make changes to your cleaning routine, check out The Cool Down's Guide to Natural Cleaning, with loads of hacks, tips, and recipes to save money and make cleaner choices in your house and the environment.

🗣️ Do you worry about using cleaning products with harsh chemicals in them?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What people are saying

People in the comments loved the hack, and many said they tried it themselves with great success.

One person confirmed they used it for costumes, writing, "Always used it for our dance costumes. Very effective!"

Another person said they use the trick "every time I change the bedding. Also spray my sofa and chairs with it too."

One person joked about using vodka to clean, writing, "The joys of cleaning! It's 5 o'clock somewhere! This info is new to me! Will have to try this."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.