Dad demonstrates easy hack to turn orange peels into 'magical' cleaning spray: 'It's simply the best'

Cleaning is hard enough, but luckily, there are hacks to make it easier, cheaper, and cleaner.

The scoop

Hacks, tips, and trick guru Creative Explained (@creative_explained) teaches you step by step how to make your own natural cleaner, and all you need are two ingredients.

The video is super easy to follow. All you have to do is put some orange peels in a jar and fill it with white vinegar. Close it, give it a good shake, and put it in a cool, dark spot for two weeks.

After that, strain the orange-vinegar blend into a spray bottle. As a few comments mentioned, make sure to use a fine strainer to prevent debris from clogging the nozzle.

And just like that, you've made a natural, upcycled, sweet-smelling cleaning spray that works on glass, countertops, stovetops, toilets, sinks, faucets, floors, and more. It is advised that you do not use this solution on granite countertops.

"The peels also have antibacterial properties and when you combine that with vinegar, you have yourself a magical cleaning spray," Creative Explained says in the video.

The poster points out that orange peels produce a natural oil called d-limonene, which is used in a lot of cleaning products — they just usually add chemicals and charge you a lot more for it.

"I don't know about you but I am done buying those products that contain toxic chemicals," Creative Explained says. "I'd rather use something natural and make my own spray."

For those worried about attracting bugs, you can always add neem oil, peppermint oil, or eucalyptus oil to your DIY cleaning product.

How it's working

Making your own natural cleaning products so you don't have to waste a trip to the store saves time and money. It's also convenient since the majority of ingredients you'll use are already around the house.

There are also added health benefits to ensuring that the products you use all around your living space are free of toxic chemicals and plastic packaging. Not only will you be creating something just as effective, but it's also exponentially safer than the majority of store-bought options.

Why buy magic spray when you can make it yourself? Store-bought drain cleaners usually make things worse by eating away at your pipes with nasty chemicals. Use baking soda, vinegar, and lemon instead to avoid bigger problems in the future. Vinegar is a miracle worker. Rubbing alcohol is also a great cleaning agent that gets the job done without any negative side effects.

If going natural isn't your thing, make sure to keep an eye out for cleaning supplies labeled as biodegradable and void of artificial dyes.

What people are saying

People were grateful for the orange peel hack.

"This is the only thing i use to clean with for years," one TikToker wrote. "It's simply the best."

"This is the guy that will survive the apocalypse," another commented in awe.

Tested and approved, a third raved, "This works and smells great!"

