This quiz will tell you how to improve your hair health instantly — and it takes just one minute

Many people are now looking for the perfect shampoo bar to keep their hair looking and feeling great. Shampoo bars are quickly emerging as excellent choices for people looking for natural, eco-friendly, and affordable shampoos.

Unlike liquid shampoos which are packaged in plastic bottles, shampoo bars are often packaged in biodegradable paper. This makes them perfect for anyone looking to reduce their plastic waste.

Additionally, Viori shampoo bars are free of harsh chemicals and sulfates, making them a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a natural shampoo. And shampoo bars are generally packed with natural ingredients that are nourishing for your hair.

Plus, since they last roughly three times as long as liquid shampoos, buying a shampoo bar can save you some serious cash.

But just because you know that shampoo bars aren’t a passing trend, doesn’t mean it’s easy to find the right one for you.

How do I choose a Viori shampoo bar?

I recently stumbled upon Viori when a friend recommended its shampoo and conditioner bars, but I needed to figure out where to start when picking one for my hair. Luckily, the Viori website has a tool that makes finding your Viori shampoo bar easy.

Viori has a six-question quiz that helps you narrow your options, so picking the best Viori shampoo bar is a breeze.

The first half of the quiz asked me how often I wash my hair (every day), my hair type (wavy), and whether or not my hair is graying (not yet).

Then, I was prompted to answer whether or not I had any scalp conditions like dandruff or psoriasis (admittedly, I do have dandruff). Finally, the quiz asked me if my hair was chemically altered (nope!) and my age range (26-45).

Now, the moment of truth — my recommendations! The quiz spat out two choices for me, which was great because I didn’t feel overwhelmed by the number of options.

The first option was the hidden waterfall sweet-musk-scented Viori bar shampoo. This $13.50 bar has a 4.8/5.0 rating from over 13,000 reviews, which was incredibly encouraging.

The other option, a native essence unscented Viori shampoo bar, was similarly 4.9/5.0 star-rated at the same price.

So, if you’re looking for the best Viori shampoo bar for your haircare needs, this quiz is easy and helpful.

