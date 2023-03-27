  • Home Home

Lucky shopper ‘shocked’ after finding unreal haul of vinyl records for a steal: ‘An element of luck’

“It’s been slim pickings for me lately…”

by Megan Geall
Vinyl records

Photo Credit: u/CyptidProductions / Reddit

In recent years, many shoppers have turned toward thrift stores in an effort to save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in a landfill. As a result, secondhand items get plenty of attention when a thrifter shares a great score online.

That’s exactly what happened when one Redditor drew attention with their haul of vinyl records during a recent trip to Goodwill. Sharing the post on the popular thread r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user shows off a collection of around 12 records that included artists like The Beatles and Bob Dylan.

Found an Insane Pile of Vinyl at Goodwill Today
by u/CyptidProductions in ThriftStoreHauls

“Good for you! It’s been slim pickings for me lately…” writes one commenter, while the original poster simply calls the find “an element of luck.”

Other recent Goodwill finds have included almost-new kid’s toys, a PlayStation3, and an iPod HiFi speaker, all for just a fraction of their original prices.

Besides saving huge amounts of money, thrifting has become a popular habit because it offers a more sustainable version of shopping. Buying secondhand items reduces the number of products ending up in landfills and the amount of planet-warming gases getting released into the atmosphere.

The latest scientific evidence found that up to 1.1 billion tons of waste are being openly burned each year, putting the health of millions at risk. While not all of this waste comes from land disposal sites, making an effort to reduce this specific type of waste will play a big part in limiting the harmful gases getting released.

Plus, you’ll also get to benefit from some incredible pre-loved items. This Redditor now has a huge haul of records to enjoy for many years to come. 

“[The Beatles record] honestly shocked me when I started flipping through and saw it,” says the user. “I thought for sure that would be the sort of thing they’d either sell online or put in the case marked up to like $30-$40. Especially with how good the condition seems to be.”

