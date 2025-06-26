  • Home Home

Passerby shows off incredible item found on side of road in pristine condition: 'I thought I was dreaming'

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: iStock

The best things in life are free, right? That's not usually the case when it comes to furniture, but it sure was for one lucky Redditor.

As posted on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shared photos of a vintage, orange velvet wingback chair that they found "on the side of the road."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I thought I was dreaming," they wrote.

Not only did the chair appear to be in perfect condition, but the OP pointed out that it is "so comfy" and the perfect height for them to play guitar.

Maybe best of all, however, is that the OP gave that chair a second life, and ensured it would stay out of a landfill.

Getting secondhand goods is a key part of the circular economy, where items are reused without creating any waste or pollution. Buy-nothing groups are a great example of this, as is shopping at a thrift store.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

But nothing tops the feeling of finding something for free. Social media is chock-full of these examples, such as a woodworker who turned an old desk from the curb into useful storage, to a Redditor who found a $400 hanging egg chair on the side of the road, to another who found a huge haul of tech parts.

Each find like that can have considerable environmental benefits, creating less waste that clogs up landfills. Using clothing as an example, studies have found that if every consumer bought one secondhand piece of clothing each year, instead of a new one, it would lower carbon pollution by more than two billion pounds.

As for this vintage chair, commenters were amazed at the free find and at the chair's condition. Many owners of similar chairs chimed in to say they're excellent to have around the house.

"I inherited a wingback and they are underrated in comfort!" one commenter wrote. "Enjoy OP! Fabric is fantastic too!"

Another commenter playfully teased the user about being a grandparent, given the vintage vibes of the chair — a sentiment the OP warmly embraced.

"I didn't choose this life," the OP wrote. "It chose me."

x