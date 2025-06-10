Mom makes clever use of item found for free on curb: 'Another trash to treasure find'

With some good tools and a little creativity, one DIYer turned an old desk into some perfectly sized storage.

Jenny from the Shop (@jennifer.cline) is a creative and woodworker who shares content on TikTok with more than 300,000 followers. Their content is a lot of upcycling and home care tips, helping people feel empowered to take care of themselves.

In one clip, they show how they chopped up a desk to make some storage pieces for their workshop. They explained in the caption, "Another trash to treasure find!"

The clip is short but starts by showing a wooden desk that has seen better days. Next, Jenny removes two drawer sections of the desk and slides them under the workbench in what appears to be a garage. By breaking down the desk, this creator is able to make use of it in the way most suited to them, all while keeping something out of the landfill.

At the end of the clip, they say that the desk had a date on it of 1955, meaning this 70-year-old piece of furniture gets to live on as storage shelves.

According to Treehugger, "Upcycling means creating something new from discarded materials by repairing, refurbishing, or repurposing them." This method is a way to give life to old objects and can sometimes even increase their value.

One seamstress turned old jeans into a gorgeous dress, and while they weren't planning to sell it, similar dresses can retail for more than $1,000.

To make your own dress or even cut up a desk to use for something else, you might need to learn some new skills. But having some DIY abilities can help you extend the life of your belongings. You can darn socks and patch sweaters, and, like this creator, you may have the ability to turn garbage into something useful.

TikTokers were impressed with this handiwork, and some had skills of their own.

"I did almost the exact same thing. I'm now very proud of myself," wrote one person.



Another commenter seemed to think Jenny has great luck, saying, "I'd love to go curbside pickin' with you."

