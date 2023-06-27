DIY expert shares ‘absolutely gorgeous’ before-and-after pics of restored table: ‘You did a remarkable job!’

One person’s trash can be another’s treasure with discarded furniture. Whether in flea markets, thrift stores, or even on curbsides, you can find unique pieces that will refresh your living space after a simple restoration.

One Redditor found a worn-out vintage table, and instead of letting it waste away in a landfill, the user decided to restore it to its former glory.

In a popular Reddit post, the user shared before-and-after photos of the refurbished vintage table they rescued from the trash.

“From the moment I saw it, I knew I had to save it,” the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: u/jormaco / Reddit

The table, made in 1956, looked worse for wear when the Redditor rescued it. In the before photo, the four-legged wooden table was full of scrapes and dents. Its surface had water stains with a faded finish.

To revitalize the antique piece, the Redditor applied a stripping agent, allowing it to sit for 45 minutes before scraping off the old varnish and wiping the table with mineral spirits.

Once dry, they used an orbital sander to remove any stubborn remnants of the varnish. After sanding with 120, 180, and 220 grit paper, they re-stained the tabletop using hazelwood and dark walnut stains.

The after photo showed the finished product, and the vintage table looked completely rejuvenated. The Redditor removed all surface damage and re-stained the table.

This restoration is a prime example of how you can save money by refurbishing old pieces. Antique coffee tables can cost hundreds of dollars or more, but this Redditor likely saved loads buying and refurbishing a secondhand piece.

Not only are they saving money, but restoring old furniture benefits the environment, too.

Rescuing and reviving forgotten pieces redirects items from landfills. Americans throw out over 12 million tons of furniture annually, creating mountains of waste that continue to grow. The EPA estimates furniture waste has increased by 450% since 1960.

Restoring old tables or chairs instead of buying new ones can decrease the amount of furniture sent to landfills and reduce the resources and energy used to produce pieces.

Fellow Redditors were impressed by this user’s restoration ingenuity in the comment section.

“You did a remarkable job! This piece is absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

Another user added, “Bravo, the color and lines of this are fantastic!”

