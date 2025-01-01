Tenant thrilled by serendipitous appliance find at thrift store after maintenance issue: 'That's amazing'

Shopping at thrift stores, on eBay, at vintage markets, or yard sales are the best ways to find deals like this.

When a tenant's shower head broke, they turned to the thrift store, scoring a cute 1970s-era replacement.

If you find a great deal or a rare find at the thrift store, you can share it with the supportive folks on r/ThriftStoreHauls. This Reddit community is dedicated to supporting secondhand shopping and its eco-friendly benefits.

One person posted several photos of their new vintage showerhead: "Showerhead broke. Found some history from the '70s the same day." The added: "I picked this up for eight bucks when I saw it at the store."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP included a photo of their broken shower as well as several of the replacement. They were lucky enough to find the appliance in its original packaging in nearly brand-new condition. The shower head is from the 1970s in a subtle off-white. In one photo, viewers can see the nice, even streams coming out of the installed shower.









Adding some additional detail, the tenant said, "It's got a freaking massager. I've never felt this pampered."

The shower head is from the brand Waterpik, which still manufactures bathroom appliances to this day. They are probably best known for their water flossers. A new shower head from the brand costs around $40 now, so finding one for only $8 is quite the deal.

Plus, vintage items are often built to last. Many things manufactured now are made with a strategy called planned obsolescence. Investopedia defines this as "the calculated act of making sure the existing version of a product will become dated or useless within a given time frame." This means that many products will wear out after a short time, often just after the warranty expires.

Folks on the post were excited by this shower replacement and extolled the virtues of vintage items.

"We have this exact shower head in our 1970s house. Cool to see the original packaging," one person wrote.

Someone else said, "That's amazing! Quality plastic from nearly 50 years ago!"

Another person added, "Waterpik definitely still makes shower heads! I have one in my shower, and it's awesome."

