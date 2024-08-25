Man seeks answers after experiencing difficulties with manufacturer parts: 'Planned obsolescence much?'

"Literally why are parts like this made out of cheap plastic?"

Plastic is used in almost every industry nowadays, and appliance parts are no exception. While you might expect mechanical components to be made from something less flimsy, one Redditor found this isn't always true.

What's happening?

A Reddit user posted a photo of what appears to be a plastic inlet valve for some type of appliance in the r/maintenance subreddit. They were flabbergasted to see the cheap material used to make the valve since they're typically made of longer-lasting, more durable metal.

"Planned obsolescence much?" the poster wrote above the photo.

"Literally why are parts like this made out of cheap plastic? Does it have to do with the electrical side of things? I put the water line on wrong so it washed the threads and I had to scramble to find another one," they added.

One user explained that there could be a good reason for companies to use plastic. "Often, parts like this are designed as a failure point to protect more expensive or complicated parts. For example if there was too much pressure, the plastic would typically break and relieve the pressure before the expensive metal parts were damaged," they wrote.

"Pretty sure the appliance manufacturers want you to replace every 1-3 years instead of fixing," another said.

While the use of plastic might be justified in this case, the material is often used to make products that aren't designed to last, as the OP hinted at.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

The world is drowning in plastic, and much of it ends up in our landfills, oceans, and other natural areas. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the world produces over 440 million tons of plastic waste annually, and less than 10% of all plastic ever created has been recycled.

Half of all plastic produced is used in disposable products, such as water bottles, shopping bags, food packaging, and plastic utensils. Plus, around 98% of these plastic items are made from dirty fuels that are warming up the planet and polluting the atmosphere.

When businesses make and sell products that will get tossed in the trash after one use, it helps the companies turn a profit but at a huge environmental cost. It takes a ton of resources to get these products to people, and it's also hurting the end consumer if they have to keep buying things that aren't made well.

Is the company doing anything about this?

It's unknown what company sold the plastic valve, so The Cool Down can't speak on the actions it has or hasn't taken to address plastic waste and planned obsolescence. It's also unclear if plastic is indeed superior to metal or another type of material in this case, as some commenters suggested.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Many companies are jumping on the sustainability bandwagon and choosing to phase out or reduce plastic in their product lines. For example, several companies have created edible utensils and coffee cups to curb plastic pollution, and a grocery delivery service in the United Kingdom has started delivering some products in reusable containers.

We can make a difference by reducing our reliance on plastic items and buying high-quality products designed to last.

