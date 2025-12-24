Family reunited with lost piece of history following thrift shopper's stunning discovery: 'I'm bringing her home so she's back with me again'

"The fact that somebody would do that in this day and age…"

A Cincinnati woman received a Facebook message on Thanksgiving that she nearly dismissed as "spam." Her decision to open it was pivotal, according to WKRC.

Robin Klaene sent the message, which cryptically began: "Hey, I know this is a weird question, but …"

Klaene had recently visited a flea market hosted by the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home of Fort Mitchell in Kentucky.

Flea markets are a popular form of secondhand shopping, especially around the holidays, and many seasoned thrifters consider them underrated.

Thrift shopping is almost always a "treasure hunt" of sorts, and both venues have irregular inventory that allows for amazing finds. But flea markets are prized by curators for their variety, haggling potential, festive atmosphere, and "unique event setting," according to a 2020 study.

Broadly, thrifting is increasingly popular, and it's not just the rising cost of living. It's true that secondhand stores carry many essential goods at deep discounts. Gen Z shoppers have cited the quality of vintage clothing versus fast fashion as another major motivator.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

From an ecological standpoint, buying secondhand rather than new is beneficial in numerous ways.

Thrifting diverts perfectly good items from landfills, softens demand for quasi-disposable goods, and reduces textile waste. Nearly every link of the supply chain creates planet-warming pollution, but landfills are particularly prolific contributors.

In short, there are myriad reasons to buy secondhand instead of new — and then there are the truly magical finds like Klaene's.

At the flea market, she came across a Depression-era professional photo collage in a frame, depicting a baby girl. On the back of the print, a name, "Mary Joan Engberson," appeared.

Klaene wanted to return the modest heirloom to the baby's family members and started digging on a genealogy website. That led her to Nancy Buchman of Cincinnati, and Klaene reached out, sending a "picture of the picture."

After Buchman realized the message was not "spam," she was floored by the gesture.

"The fact that somebody would do that in this day and age — she could have kept it or just kept the frame and thrown away the picture — I'm very thankful that she made the effort that she did," a grateful Buchman observed.

She currently lives in her mother's childhood home and thought Klaene's thrift find was more than just a photograph.

"My mom recently passed in August 2024, and I just feel like I'm bringing her home so she's back with me again," Buchman said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.