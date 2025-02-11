Shopper dumbfounded after opening untouched gift set from thrift store: 'This is incredible'

Makeup can be an expensive luxury item for many people, so finding a clean, untouched set in a thrift store like one shopper did is a truly incredible find.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the lucky shopper shared a photo of their find, an Estée Lauder gift set in a beautiful red velvet case.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the case were 12 full-size products from the high-end beauty line, including popular products like their Advanced Night Repair serum, which costs $85 on its own, lipsticks, and three eye shadow palettes.

"Insane thrift store find, all the makeup is completely untouched," they wrote in the caption.

Several Redditors pointed out in the comments that it's likely a "gift with purchase" set, something the brand does often. A similar set was offered by department store Dillard's, free with a $90 purchase, containing $625 worth of products from Estée Lauder.

The cost of a high-end makeup and skincare brand like Estée Lauder can add up quickly, so finding a completely untouched and unexpired set in the thrift store is a huge win and an excellent example of the kinds of things you can find while shopping secondhand.

Other people have found luxury items like one shopper who found a KitchenAid stand mixer at their local Goodwill for a mere $59.99 compared to the usual retail price of $329.99, or another one who found a vintage Coach bag for just $15. Take a look at The Cool Down's guide to shopping at thrift stores if you want more insight on how to score these kinds of finds.

Apart from saving some serious cash, thrift store shopping also helps prevent items from going to waste and ending up in landfills, where they take years to break down, releasing harmful chemicals as they do. The cosmetics industry produces a lot of waste, producing 120 billion pieces of packaging per year, with 95% of it being thrown away, according to CleanHub.

In the comments on the post, people were amazed at the untouched and seemingly unexpired luxury makeup the shopper stumbled upon.

"This is incredible!" one person wrote.

"Loooveee these. My mom gives me one for Christmas every year and that's my favorite bag that I use to store all of my best products," another person said, noting that you can reuse the case all the items came in as well.

