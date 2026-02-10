  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I have never seen one of these'

"That's so cool."

by James Anthony Bell III
One shopper was thrilled to find a vintage Lane's furniture cabinet at their local thrift store for only $14.99.

This savvy shopper not only managed to snag a vintage piece of furniture at a bargain price at their local thrift store, but they also found something unexpected when they took a closer look. 

Nowadays, these furniture sets can sell for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars

Thrift stores are well-known for selling high-end items at more affordable prices, as one shopper found out when they snagged an authentic Zojirushi rice cooker for only $8.99

This can save shoppers potentially hundreds of dollars a year by finding low prices on items they might otherwise be unable to purchase — especially if they get them for free

Incredibly, the Lane find got even better. After opening the doors, they discovered it was actually a record cabinet, which, on its own, is considered an antique and can reach thousands of dollars in value.

"That's so cool," one user commented under the post. "I have never seen one of these." 

"No cos I found a record cabinet on marketplace last night that was gorgeous but I discovered it was 3 hours away!" wrote another. 

Most commenters shared similar sentiments of envy and praise for the incredibly lucky find. 

Sometimes, even checking the pockets of thrift-store clothing can be lucky, as one shopper found $100 in cash in a pair of jeans they bought during a 50% sale. 

Not only can thrift stores serve as a genuine treasure trove of well-made, vintage furniture like this — which is becoming increasingly difficult to find at affordable prices — but shopping secondhand also keeps these items out of already overcrowded that landfills that are notorious producers of planet-warming pollution.

