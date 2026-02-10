Shopper thrilled after finding high-end item for cheap at thrift store: 'I have never seen one of these'

This savvy shopper not only managed to snag a vintage piece of furniture at a bargain price at their local thrift store, but they also found something unexpected when they took a closer look.
A shopper shared an image of a vintage Lane furniture cabinet they got from their local thrift store for only $14.99.
Nowadays, these furniture sets can sell for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Thrift stores are well-known for selling high-end items at more affordable prices, as one shopper found out when they snagged an authentic Zojirushi rice cooker for only $8.99.
This can save shoppers potentially hundreds of dollars a year by finding low prices on items they might otherwise be unable to purchase — especially if they get them for free.
Incredibly, the Lane find got even better. After opening the doors, they discovered it was actually a record cabinet, which, on its own, is considered an antique and can reach thousands of dollars in value.
|
Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies
Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.
Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.
Learn more →
"That's so cool," one user commented under the post. "I have never seen one of these."
"No cos I found a record cabinet on marketplace last night that was gorgeous but I discovered it was 3 hours away!" wrote another.
Most commenters shared similar sentiments of envy and praise for the incredibly lucky find.
Sometimes, even checking the pockets of thrift-store clothing can be lucky, as one shopper found $100 in cash in a pair of jeans they bought during a 50% sale.
TCD Picks » Upway Spotlight
💡Upway makes it easy to find discounts of up to 60% on premium e-bike brands
Not only can thrift stores serve as a genuine treasure trove of well-made, vintage furniture like this — which is becoming increasingly difficult to find at affordable prices — but shopping secondhand also keeps these items out of already overcrowded that landfills that are notorious producers of planet-warming pollution.
|
What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?
I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.