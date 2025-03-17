Shopper stunned after opening brand-new briefcase purchased at Goodwill: 'I just about dropped dead right there in the store'

A Goodwill shopper just scored a major thrift store find — a high-end, brand-new luxury briefcase for just $40.

The shopper shared their find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit and sparked excitement among thrifting enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, showing just how valuable secondhand shopping can be.

The post included a photo of a T. Anthony computer briefcase, a high-end leather piece that retails for $2,200, with the OP noting: "I just about dropped dead right there in the store."

The shopper explained that the briefcase was never used, still had its care card and tissue paper inside, and was made by a luxury brand often compared to Prada and Louis Vuitton. Despite its premium status, the bag was priced at just $40 at Goodwill — a number that left both the original poster and commenters stunned.

"I'm not familiar with the brand, but if that's real leather (it looks as though it is), then you got a hell of a deal!" one Redditor remarked.

Beyond being a thrill for bargain hunters, thrifting has major benefits for both consumers and the environment.

According to a report from CouponFollow, thrift shoppers can save over $1,700 a year or about $150 a month in savings. Plus, with the variety and abundance of clothes available, as noted by Depop's chief brand officer, there's no shortage of options.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to pollution, and by opting for secondhand shopping, clothes are kept out of landfills. Each piece of clothing bought from a thrift store is one less item in a dumpster and one less purchase from fast-fashion retailers, which are known for their high levels of waste.

Luxury items, like this T. Anthony briefcase, are often made to last, meaning they can be reused and enjoyed for decades — further emphasizing the sustainability of secondhand shopping.

Thrifting isn't just about saving money; it also helps reduce demand for fast fashion and mass production, both of which have significant environmental impacts.

The Reddit post quickly gained traction, with fellow thrifters congratulating the shopper on their rare find.

One user responded with a popular meme, reading, "Congrats. Happy for you. Nice."

Another thrifter summed up the sentiment best: "Amazing."

This viral Goodwill discovery serves as yet another reminder — thrifting isn't just a way to save money. It's a treasure hunt where sometimes, the prize is a $2,200 luxury briefcase for $40.

