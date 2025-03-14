  • Home Home

Shopper dumbfounded after making surprising discovery inside thrifted appliance: 'They didn't check inside'

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I would never have known that existed!"

There's something uniquely satisfying about stepping into a thrift store, unsure of what you'll find, only to walk out with a hidden gem. 

One shopper shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit that they had literally walked out of the thrift store with more than they'd bargained for. The shopper shared several pictures of a red Wolfgang Puck Bistro Collection food processor that they had picked up for just $15 because it was marked as having missing blades. 

Once the shopper got their bargain buy home, they realized that the blades weren't missing at all — they were in a small storage drawer at the base of the processor. They couldn't believe the thrift store staff had missed the blades, writing: "They didn't check inside."

Shopping at thrift stores offers a budget-friendly way to find everyday essentials, from kitchenware to clothing, as well as larger items like furniture, all at a fraction of the cost. This can help you save a lot of money while also providing you with high-quality goods that stand the test of time. If you are really lucky, you might also find unique, one-of-a-kind items that you won't find anywhere else. 

While you might think that thrift store finds like these are rare, lots of people have reported finding their white whale at a thrift store, such as a $40 KitchenAid and a $150 vintage bedroom set. One person even decided to furnish their entire home with pre-loved items from thrift stores and garage sales. 

In addition to saving money, thrifting also promotes sustainability by giving pre-loved goods a second life. This helps keep items out of the landfill, which reduces waste and supports a more eco-friendly approach to shopping.

The commenters were just as surprised as the original poster, with one writing: "Thank you for posting that first pic! I would never have known that existed!"

Another added: "What a steal!!!"

