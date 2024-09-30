Shopper stunned to find '80s receipt hidden inside vintage Gucci bag purchased at yard sale: 'Wow'

A thrifty shopper's incredible find is turning heads on Reddit, proving that sometimes, amazing deals are hiding in plain sight.

One lucky Redditor shared a yard sale score with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community: a vintage 1980s Gucci shoulder bag they snagged for just $4. The stylish white handbag came with an unexpected bonus — the original purchase receipt was tucked inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found this vintage 80s Gucci bag at a yard sale last year for $4 with the original purchase receipt in the pocket. My only designer item & I LOVE her," the excited poster wrote.

"It was the funniest story. My boyfriend called me on his lunch break on a WEDNESDAY to tell me he saw a yard sale on his break and that I should swing by," the poster explained in a comment.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The shopper later posted a picture of the receipt, revealing that the bag's retail price in 1989 was $260, equivalent to about $660 today.

While this thrifty find is undoubtedly a fashion win, it also highlights a sustainable approach to style that's gaining traction. Buying secondhand saves money and reduces demand for new products, slashing resource consumption and manufacturing pollution.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The fashion industry is a significant contributor to environmental issues and could be responsible for up to 26% of global carbon pollution by 2050. By giving pre-loved items a new home, we cut our personal fashion footprint while still enjoying quality pieces.

Thrifting and buying secondhand also helps keep usable items out of landfills, where they take decades or centuries to break down. The simple act of extending a product's life span reduces waste and conserves resources.

Plus, there's the thrill of the hunt. Finding unique, high-quality items at a fraction of their original cost is exciting and rewarding. It's a way to express personal style while being mindful of your wallet and the planet.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Reddit community was quick to celebrate this amazing find.

One user exclaimed: "sweet Georgia Brownnnn. the original receipt...wow."

"Wow. Amazing price. Your boyfriend did good," another chimed in.

A helpful commenter offered some practical advice: "Might want to hydrate the leather, probably has never been done since purchase 40 years ago so imagine it's pretty brittle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.