Thrifter astonished after coming across massive designer shoe donation on neighborhood curb: 'I have never been more excited in my life'

Some shoppers have found incredible deals at the thrift store on everything from furniture to kitchen goods. On even rarer occasions, people have been able to find free gems at community events or, like this lucky woman, on the curb.

The thrift store hauls subreddit is typically a place to show off the great things folks have found while secondhand shopping, but one poster shared the items they found for free. This lucky Redditor acquired four pairs of designer shoes from a curbside score.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While many people have seen old home goods or books on the curb, finding free designer shoes is truly remarkable. The OP's caption read, "Y'all these were free. I have never been more excited in my life. I've been blessed by a shoe angel in my neighborhood."

In the post, the OP shares four photos each showing a different pair of shoes. They found two pairs of Tory Burch flats, one in plaid and one in green. They also scored a pair of black Alexander Mcqueen heels and a pair of tan open-toed Fendi pumps. Each of these shoes alone costs hundreds of dollars, and the cheapest Tory Burch flats retail for around $200. Designers like Alexander Mcqueen and Fendi rarely sell shoes for under $1,000.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Some of these items can be cheaper on resale sites like eBay or Poshmark, but they are still typically expensive due to the luxury label and high-end craftsmanship.

Shopping secondhand is a great way to find items for a fraction of their original price while keeping things from ending up in the landfill. The majority of old clothing ends up in landfills, but the National Institute of Standards and Technology reports that around 15% of clothing is removed from the waste stream by textile recycling and secondhand stores.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Most shoppers can save money by choosing pre-loved items. Even swapping out a small fraction of your new purchases could save you more than $100 annually.

This post inspired envy and support from fellow thrift shoppers.

One person said, "Those McQueen shoes are sickening. Congrats on your find!"

Another commenter doubted the validity of this being a serendipitous find, writing, "Given the condition, upwards of 2000$ value on all of them altogether, and the perfect size? I'm going to go with fake."

The OP responded that they live in a wealthy neighborhood and just got lucky, "Not a fake post lol I'm just excited this happened to me."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.