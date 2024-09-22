  • Home Home

Shopper overjoyed after seeing price tag on designer accessory at local thrift store: 'There are actual tears in my eyes'

"For that price I'd be crying too."

by Chloe Bryant
"For that price I'd be crying too."

Photo Credit: iStock

A lucky thrifter sparked envy on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls after posting images of their "white whale" found in a local Goodwill.

The object of all their desires was a vintage Coach crescent saddle bag in remarkably good condition. The thrifter spent just $12.52 on the luxury bag that is sold out on Coach's website and costs a whopping $1,499.99 on resale sites.

The Department of Energy's report includes wind, solar, nuclear, and battery storage.
Photo Credit: Reddit
The Department of Energy's report includes wind, solar, nuclear, and battery storage.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"There are actual tears in my eyes," the Coach bag's new owner wrote.

"Hell yeah," one person commented in response. "For that price I'd be crying too."


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

While white-whale thrifts like this one can be rare, it isn't all that uncommon to find incredible deals on luxury brands at secondhand and thrift stores. The Cool Down has covered many instances of lucky shoppers making jaw-dropping luxury good finds, including one of an $18 Herman Miller office chair, a person who found a $300 Hermes scarf for just a few cents, and another who purchased a Fendi baguette worth thousands of dollars for just $4.99. 

But thrift stores aren't just for great deals on high-end products. Shoppers can also save money on everyday necessities by purchasing them secondhand instead of brand-new. Research has found that, on average, people who shop secondhand can save almost $150 each month, or $1,760 a year. 

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Secondhand shopping can also help keep used items that are in excellent condition and perfectly functional from being dumped in landfills. According to The World Counts, 2.12 billion tons of waste enter the world's landfills every year, so every item kept out adds up.

Thrifting is just one way to reduce one's environmental footprint on our one planet, and stories like this one will continue to inspire consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Take it from these Reddit users, who were green with envy for the thrifter's white-whale find and likely already planning their next thrift trip, hoping to find their own unique treasures.

"I'm happy for you but so sad I don't have luck like this," one person wrote on the post.

"This is what thrifting is all about," another said. "Enjoy!"

"Color me jelly! That is gorgeous!" a third Redditor commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x