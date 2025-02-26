Shopper thrilled after stumbling upon ultimate winter gear bargain at thrift store: 'Jackpot for me'

An excited Reddit user posted about a great thrift store find in a forum dedicated to sharing thrifting victories.

"Jackpot for me!" the original poster exclaimed upon scoring a heavily insulated Columbia jacket for just $5, the timing perfect for an upcoming Alaskan vacation. Commenters were excited to hear about the find.

Thrifting is gaining popularity among all ages but is especially trending with Generation Z.

Saving money is one advantage of thrifting. Shoppers can often find clothing and other items from their favorite designers and brands for less. According to an article from the Seattle Times, 83% of Gen Z is willing to shop at secondhand stores, and global thrifting has increased by over a third.

In addition to money-saving opportunities for shoppers, thrifting clothing and other products is a great way to help the environment by reusing items that would otherwise be discarded in landfills.

Thrifting extends the lifespan of items, reducing the demand for new production. This is especially impactful in the fashion industry, which is known for high levels of pollution and waste. By thrifting, consumers can help reduce the environmental impact of the manufacturing process, one aspect of living a more sustainable life.

People all over are popularizing sustainable living and ethical consumption, purchasing items that have minimal impact on people and the environment. Reusing and repurposing material items is one aspect of this lifestyle.

Though many shoppers love the thrill of the hunt from thrifting in person, there are also online options such as GoodwillFinds and ThredUp.

Online forums such as this are great places for thrifters to get even more excited about the secondhand shopping trend, congratulate each other on great deals, and share tips and tricks.

After reading about the Columbia jacket find, one Redditor commented, "Great find! Great color!"

Another commenter joined the celebration, stating it was a "Great score!"

