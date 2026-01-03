Thrift shopper stunned after researching $2 cast iron purchase on eBay: 'Jackpot'

"For some reason, this … really thrills me and makes me happy."

Sometimes, the best move while making a purchase is not overthink it. That attitude worked wonders for a thrifter who shared their instinctive buy on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo showed a cast-iron cat that they bought simply because "it was $2 and looked neat." Upon returning home, they discovered that this piece wasn't just a random cast-iron decoration.

It was actually a nearly century-old antique doorstop crafted in Boston. A second picture shows carvings confirming its vintage 1927 copyright as well as its maker, Greenblatt Studio.

The score was not just cool but also valuable. The original poster noted that on eBay, other ones were listed for $300-$1,000. A more skeptical poster said they'd seen one of them sell for $150. That remains a nice return on an impulse buy for a couple of bucks, even if that poster seemed a little salty about it.

The OP's find underscores the many benefits of thrifting, where you can find unique, valuable items while saving money and reducing waste. That can include cold, hard cash hidden away in items, pricey jewelry, and other valuable antiques.

Shopping secondhand is an eco-friendly choice that helps minimize resource consumption and waste. In this case, the thrifter kept the vintage doorstop from heading to a landfill, where it could feasibly go instead of being recycled properly.

Other thrifters are on the hunt for savings, which abound if you're willing to put in the work. CouponFollow estimated that thrifters can save around $1,700 annually on items like clothing. This is another positive for the planet, reducing pollution from shipping and production by maximizing use rather than discarding items prematurely.

Comments on the post expressed admiration for the find and some understandable envy that the OP had been the lucky one to claim it.

"I'm so jealous!" a Redditor wrote.

"For some reason, this cat really thrills me and makes me happy," one user shared.

"Damn, hundreds of dollars for these things on ebay!!! jackpot," another remarked.

