Shopper thrilled after finding wedding item in shoe section at thrift store: 'I'm in love'

A thrift store shopper took to Reddit to share a find that left them stunned.

Posting in the r/thriftstorehauls subreddit, they shared a pair of Jimmy Choo bridal high heel shoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They need to be cleaned up a bit and need a new strap buckle but i'm in love!!" they posted.

While the specific shoes found here aren't currently available on Jimmy Choo's website, shoes by the famed designer tend to run anywhere from $875 to $3,000. Getting a pair for $20, even if they're not this season's shoes, is an absolute steal for this thrifter.

The post highlights some of the benefits of thrifting; if you look carefully, you can find some truly incredible things for mind-bogglingly low prices. Other thrifters have celebrated finding designer shoes of their own, a $1,400 jacket for just $14.25, and even gorgeous Le Creuset cookware at a bargain price.

But thrifting does so much more than just help your budget; it's an environmentally friendly way to shop. With the rise of fast fashion, in which cheaply made, shoddily designed clothes are mass-manufactured by companies to be thrown away after just a few wears, more and more clothing is ending up in landfills around the world. That clothing produces both methane and carbon dioxide as it breaks down, further polluting our environment. By giving clothing a second life with you, rather than it being sent to landfills, you're helping to reduce the amount of planet-heating gases being produced in landfills.

Even something as simple as upcycling damaged clothes into cleaning rags can go a long way toward minimizing your landfill impact and helping to reduce the amount of gas produced.

Commenters were thrilled for the poster and their find.

"I am disgustingly jealous," said one.

"Stunning!" said another.

"Omg how stunning!" said a third. "What an amazing find! These are so elegant and fun!"

