Shopper stunned after finding hidden artifact in picture frame bought at thrift store: 'People definitely buy and collect them'

One Reddit user has discovered that one man's trash is another man's treasure after finding a secret 19th-century portrait behind a thrifted painting.

In r/Antiques, one person shared a unique find that could be worth more than what they paid. They uploaded a photo of a portrait that was hidden behind a more modern floral still life. In their post, they asked people for advice about how to find more information about their new art.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We bought this framed picture at a thrift store and found this portrait hidden behind it," the user wrote. "It has some illegible writing and the number 46 on it twice, not sure if that refers to a year or not. I know it's a long shot but it was a fun discovery and we were curious of how old it may. Thanks in advance for any insight!"

Many lucky thrifters have found valuable items in their secondhand goods. Thrifting already saves you money on quality clothes and appliances you may have otherwise bought new, while diverting usable items away from landfills. The less waste we put into landfills, the less air pollution we contribute to the environment.

Not only does thrifting save you money, but it can also make you a profit. There have been several instances of thrifters unknowingly buying rare artworks for cheap at secondhand stores and selling them to galleries or museums.

Some Reddit users think that the late-1800s portrait found by the original user is a collectible item for many history enthusiasts.

"Second portrait is probably second half of the 19th century, likely 1850 to 1880 or so," one commenter wrote. "Looks like it could be a salt print. People definitely buy and collect them, especially antique photography collectors. Looks like it is in pretty good condition, too! Nice find."

Others speculated that the number 46 could correspond with the year the portrait was painted, like 1846.

"What a great find!!!" another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.