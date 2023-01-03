Bride floors TikTok with tour of incredible hotel she stayed at after wedding: ‘It’s perfect for your honeymoon’

The Italian drama of HBO’s “White Lotus” seems to have captivated Italy-hungry audiences around the world.

However, the gilded, glamorous resort from the show’s second season is surely out of most fans’ realistic vacation budgets. And, while we don’t know a lot about the mysterious Sicilian resort, it’s probably a safe bet that sustainability isn’t its no. 1 priority.

But for those looking for a more reasonable, eco-friendly trip to Italy, TikToker Nathalie Blue (@_nathb) is here with the perfect recommendation. In a video, Blue showed off her mind-blowing Italian honeymoon destination — a gorgeous, sustainable resort.

Villa Petriolo is located at the end of a long, tree-lined road in Tuscany. In the video, Blue and her husband wait in a gorgeous reception area, enjoying views of the Italian countryside while waiting for their room keys. In the room, Blue discovers a clawfoot tub and describes the hotel as the perfect place to relax.

Blue and her husband agreed that the hotel was their favorite during the honeymoon, and one of their favorite features was the resort’s commitment to sustainability. One highlight they especially loved was a map of the grounds that detailed the uses for each sector of land.

Some areas are reserved for truffle hunting, while others grow wheat, barley, and fruit. The resort makes its own beer, olive oil, and wine, giving its guests a fresh Tuscan experience at every turn. And there’s even a section of the dinner menu that includes food made of ingredients directly from resort grounds.

Overall, the happy couple gave Villa Petriolo “a 10 out of 10!”

“We could not recommend Villa Petriolo more … perfect for your honeymoon,” Blue says in the clip.

