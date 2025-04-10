  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after stumbling upon rare, centuries-old object in local thrift store: 'That's really awesome'

"I never go thrift store shopping expecting to find anything this old."

by Sam Westmoreland
"I never go thrift store shopping expecting to find anything this old."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrift store shopper made the find of a lifetime in a South Florida shop and took to Reddit to show off their stunning treasure. 

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the poster showed off a Victorian-era marble hand that they just happened to stumble across in their local thrift store. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I collect Victorian items and have an antique store that focuses mostly on that time period," they said. "I never go thrift store shopping expecting to find anything this old as I'm located in a part of the US that have mostly vintage items. I have originally purchase this to put in my shop but now I am definitely keeping it there's just something about it that is eerily beautiful!" 

"I'm just so tickled with it and wanted to show off all the wonderful detail it has!" they continued. 

Thrift store shopping is an incredible way to help the planet. By buying clothes second-hand and finding furniture and decor in shops like Goodwill in your area, you're helping to keep those goods out of landfills, which helps to reduce the sprawl of garbage on our planet. 

In an age where fast fashion is pumping more and more clothing waste into landfills around the world, thrifting can help reduce the carbon dioxide and methane being produced by landfills.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

On top of that, if you're lucky, you could find some incredible stuff in your local thrift store. Thrifters have celebrated some gorgeous vintage shoes and trenchcoats, a full Le Creuset cookery set, and even a $1,000 camera for far less than their market values. 

If you want to get started thrifting, check out The Cool Down's handy guide

Commenters were both astonished and jealous. 

"That's really awesome, I'm jealous," said one. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The detail on this is incredible - you can even see the eponychium at the base of the nails," said another.

Yet another commenter figured out that the sculptor was likely Emanuel King of Philadelphia, who owned a marble yard in the area. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x