Shopper stunned after stumbling upon rare, centuries-old object in local thrift store: 'That's really awesome'

"I never go thrift store shopping expecting to find anything this old."

A thrift store shopper made the find of a lifetime in a South Florida shop and took to Reddit to show off their stunning treasure.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the poster showed off a Victorian-era marble hand that they just happened to stumble across in their local thrift store.

"I collect Victorian items and have an antique store that focuses mostly on that time period," they said. "I never go thrift store shopping expecting to find anything this old as I'm located in a part of the US that have mostly vintage items. I have originally purchase this to put in my shop but now I am definitely keeping it there's just something about it that is eerily beautiful!"

"I'm just so tickled with it and wanted to show off all the wonderful detail it has!" they continued.

Thrift store shopping is an incredible way to help the planet. By buying clothes second-hand and finding furniture and decor in shops like Goodwill in your area, you're helping to keep those goods out of landfills, which helps to reduce the sprawl of garbage on our planet.

In an age where fast fashion is pumping more and more clothing waste into landfills around the world, thrifting can help reduce the carbon dioxide and methane being produced by landfills.

On top of that, if you're lucky, you could find some incredible stuff in your local thrift store. Thrifters have celebrated some gorgeous vintage shoes and trenchcoats, a full Le Creuset cookery set, and even a $1,000 camera for far less than their market values.

If you want to get started thrifting, check out The Cool Down's handy guide.

Commenters were both astonished and jealous.

"That's really awesome, I'm jealous," said one.

"The detail on this is incredible - you can even see the eponychium at the base of the nails," said another.

Yet another commenter figured out that the sculptor was likely Emanuel King of Philadelphia, who owned a marble yard in the area.

