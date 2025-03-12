Innovative program helps homeless veterans get back on their feet: 'There's no other place like this'

"Tiny homes are the perfect platform for someone transitioning from living rough."

Over the last six years, tiny home "Veteran Villages" by the Homes For Heroes Foundation have been giving unhoused veterans in Canada a chance to regain control of their lives and transition to independent living.

It's as true in Canada as in the U.S.: among the sadly large number of people experiencing homelessness, there are many former military members. As Good Good Good shared, an estimated 32,000 veterans are homeless in the U.S. and more than 10,000 in Canada.

There are many factors that veterans experience that make homelessness more likely or make the situation more difficult, as Brian Harris from the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario told radio station 1069: The Hex.

"There's a number of different things that can occur — financial difficulties, family situations, and Occupational Stress Injuries such as PTSD," Harris said. "Addictions and other challenges in our community can also have a snowball effect, increasing the risk of homelessness."

Veteran Villages are designed not only to address residents' housing needs but also to create a community that can help with those challenges.

The "barracks style" campuses consist of 15-20 tiny homes with accessibility features. Their entrances face inward, encouraging residents to interact and socialize. There are also community gardens, a community kitchen, indoor and outdoor gathering areas, offices for case workers, and a therapy room, in addition to amenities like computer stations, a recreation court, a laundry room, and a waste and recycling facility.

"There's no other place like this for veterans," former resident Joel shared in a testimonial, per Good Good Good. "Let's say one of us is having a bad day, you go over to another guy's house and he's right next door, like 'Hey buddy I need to talk.' It's just not there anywhere else."

Tiny homes have been praised as a way to minimize spending and consumption while getting independence from the money-draining energy grid. In this case, however, they're also ideal for transitioning out of homelessness.

The homes are about 300 square feet each, containing a fully equipped bathroom and kitchen, a living space with a Murphy bed, and cable, internet, and phone service. There's no time limit on staying there, but it's intended as a gateway to independent living.

"Tiny homes are the perfect platform for someone transitioning from living rough: a safe, private, self-contained space in which to keep their belongings, attend to their needs, and start on the path to recovery within a community of their peers," the Homes For Heroes Foundation website said. "The goal is for our Veterans' Villages to make a positive contribution to the host community while instilling a sense of pride, identity, and ownership among the residents."

