Ikea designs tiny home with special features to address wide-ranging issue: 'Empathy-based design approach'

While solutions to the homeless crisis are complicated and difficult to address, the solution for homelessness at the individual level is quite simple: Give the person a place to live. It doesn't need to be expensive or fancy. Four walls and a roof will do the trick.

Ikea just might have that individual-level solution.

This past fall, the Swedish furniture company's U.S. division designed and built a housing unit for a homeless shelter that specializes in helping seniors get off the street. What's more, it was designed according to therapeutic principles that aid in trauma relief.

"As experts in small space living, innovative solutions and democratic design, Ikea U.S. is uniquely positioned to amplify this empathy-based design approach to our communities, co-workers and customers," Sam Eisenman, sustainability business partner at Ikea U.S., said in a press release.

The idea is cozy little homes that are built around a feeling of comfort and safety, abundant natural light, and a deep sense of calm. Access to green spaces is helpful, too, as studies show mental health can get a significant boost when people can easily spend time around trees and open spaces.

Trauma-informed design, or TID, is meant to provide a space where healing from years of abuse, unsafe living conditions, and mental health issues can take place in an environment of comfort.

While the initial build was dropped off at Towne Twin Village in San Antonio, Texas — which aims to help homeless seniors — Ikea hopes to expand the offering to urban areas across the country, according to Good Good Good. The company is also leading an education effort among their employees to facilitate a willingness and expertise to address trauma from homelessness.

"In the long term, Ikea envisions bringing together stakeholders and advocates across all markets to support existing efforts and encourage others, across sectors, to adopt a trauma-informed approach in their respective industries," the brand said.

Tiny house living is an innovative way to tackle homelessness, but it can also be an option for people looking to live more sustainably. With less interior space to heat and light, you can significantly cut your energy consumption, which can reduce reliance on the polluting power grid and also slash your utility bills.

