Woman reveals how she turned an old box truck into a comfortable tiny home: 'You can hit the hard reset on your life at any point'

In the search for more freedom in how and where to live, more people are trying to avoid the weight of a lease or mortgage.

For some, that means hitting the road and turning vehicles into full-time living spaces. But mobile living isn't just for retirees in RVs or influencers with sprinter vans — it's a practical choice for anyone open to redefining what home can be.

For Mars, that realization started with a Facebook Marketplace listing. As she told autoevolution, a vintage Volkswagen camper caught her eye, and just like that, she was hooked. A few months later, in October 2023, she found herself behind the wheel of a 1993 Ford E-350 Econoline box truck, a blank slate waiting to be turned into a home.

"You can hit the hard reset on your life at any point, which is essentially what I did about a year ago," she said.

She had never built anything like this before, but that didn't stop her. With a tight budget and a lot of trial and error, she figured it out as she went, proving that you don't need a fortune or a background in construction to make van life work.

"You don't have to know how to build this. You don't have to know how to work on an engine. You'll learn as you go," Mars said.

She kept things simple and practical, focusing on what she actually needed to be comfortable. The truck itself was a $2,500 find, and the entire conversion, including a solar system with two 545-watt solar panels, a 3,000-watt inverter, and two batteries, that could keep her off-grid for two weeks, totaled around $12,000.

Inside, every inch of space is intentional — a cozy lounge, a kitchen with deep custom cabinets, a workspace, and even an indoor shower. A 100-gallon water tank, compact water heater, portable Swamp Cooler, compostable toilet, and energy-efficient appliances let her live comfortably without being tied to traditional utilities.

With the cost of rent skyrocketing, more people are looking for alternative ways to live, and Mars' setup is proof that downsizing can be both practical and freeing. Her solar-powered setup reduces reliance on dirty energy sources, and her space-conscious design consumes far fewer resources than a conventional home. Plus, the flexibility of a mobile home means she's not tied to a single location, allowing her to live with greater freedom and less waste.

She's still figuring out if van life is something she wants to do forever, but for now, she's making it her own. One of her next big projects is replacing the truck's old rolling door with a drawbridge-style deck, turning the back of her home into an open-air hangout.

Sustainable, off-grid living doesn't have to be a luxury lifestyle. Mars' journey shows that with a little creativity and a lot of patience, anyone can carve out a space that works for them — no six-figure budget required.

