  • Home Home

Woman reveals how she turned an old box truck into a comfortable tiny home: 'You can hit the hard reset on your life at any point'

"You'll learn as you go."

by Alexis McDonell
"You'll learn as you go."

Photo Credit: YouTube

In the search for more freedom in how and where to live, more people are trying to avoid the weight of a lease or mortgage. 

For some, that means hitting the road and turning vehicles into full-time living spaces. But mobile living isn't just for retirees in RVs or influencers with sprinter vans — it's a practical choice for anyone open to redefining what home can be.

For Mars, that realization started with a Facebook Marketplace listing. As she told autoevolution, a vintage Volkswagen camper caught her eye, and just like that, she was hooked. A few months later, in October 2023, she found herself behind the wheel of a 1993 Ford E-350 Econoline box truck, a blank slate waiting to be turned into a home. 

"You can hit the hard reset on your life at any point, which is essentially what I did about a year ago," she said.

She had never built anything like this before, but that didn't stop her. With a tight budget and a lot of trial and error, she figured it out as she went, proving that you don't need a fortune or a background in construction to make van life work.

"You don't have to know how to build this. You don't have to know how to work on an engine. You'll learn as you go," Mars said.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

She kept things simple and practical, focusing on what she actually needed to be comfortable. The truck itself was a $2,500 find, and the entire conversion, including a solar system with two 545-watt solar panels, a 3,000-watt inverter, and two batteries, that could keep her off-grid for two weeks, totaled around $12,000. 

Inside, every inch of space is intentional — a cozy lounge, a kitchen with deep custom cabinets, a workspace, and even an indoor shower. A 100-gallon water tank, compact water heater, portable Swamp Cooler, compostable toilet, and energy-efficient appliances let her live comfortably without being tied to traditional utilities.

With the cost of rent skyrocketing, more people are looking for alternative ways to live, and Mars' setup is proof that downsizing can be both practical and freeing. Her solar-powered setup reduces reliance on dirty energy sources, and her space-conscious design consumes far fewer resources than a conventional home. Plus, the flexibility of a mobile home means she's not tied to a single location, allowing her to live with greater freedom and less waste.

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

She's still figuring out if van life is something she wants to do forever, but for now, she's making it her own. One of her next big projects is replacing the truck's old rolling door with a drawbridge-style deck, turning the back of her home into an open-air hangout.

Sustainable, off-grid living doesn't have to be a luxury lifestyle. Mars' journey shows that with a little creativity and a lot of patience, anyone can carve out a space that works for them — no six-figure budget required.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x