Resident aggravated after vandals destroy newly planted trees at community park: ‘They’ll probably get a slap on hand and nothing much more’

Sadly, vandalism is not uncommon in green spaces and parks.

A Redditor shared a horrifying sight: a photo that showed five substantial trees snapped halfway up their trunks.

“Some Reprobates have broken all the new planted trees in our local park,” they wrote in r/mildlyinfuriating.

In the comments, the Rotherham, United Kingdom, resident noted the newly planted trees were in a park with cameras but stated “little faith in anyone doing anything about it.”

The trees likely cost a good chunk of change, as they appeared to be 10-12 feet tall. Aside from beautifying the area along what appeared to be a walkway, the trees would have helped people, wildlife, and the environment.

Studies have shown that spending time in nature can increase anti-cancer cells, reduce underweight births, accelerate recovery from surgery, and decrease stress, according to the Woodland Trust.

Plants and animals also benefit from trees and woods, which foster biodiversity and guard against pests, diseases, and natural disasters. Trees keep carbon and other pollution out of the environment and reduce flooding “by slowing down the flow of rainwater, absorbing rainwater, and reducing erosion.”

This is especially important since the warming planet is leading to more extreme rainfall events.

Sadly, vandalism is not uncommon in green spaces and parks. One hiker uncovered graffiti in woods along the Potomac River, while Montezuma Castle National Monument park rangers had to wrap trees to prevent them from being written on and carved into.

“A kid I went to high school with did something similar a while back,” one commenter wrote. “He got a several thousand dollar fine, had to pay to have all the trees replanted, and got 18 months of probation & 100 hours of community service.”

“In the UK, they’ll probably get a slap on hand and nothing much more,” the poster replied.

Another user said: “I plant trees for a living, do you know how much this angers me?”

