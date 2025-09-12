EV owner furious after discovering shocking incident in parking spot: 'Makes my blood boil'

  • Home Home

"I worry about this constantly."

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: iStock

Vandalism against electric vehicles is, unfortunately, a common occurrence. While Teslas experienced an onslaught of damage in early 2025, the issue of messing with EVs is actually not new.

In a Reddit post, now three years old, a user shared what happened to their electric vehicle, highlighting how vandalism can affect a variety of EV owners.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Accompanied by a photo of their scratched-up car, the poster simply said, "Keyed…" The post was shared on a subreddit dedicated to the Hyundai Ioniq5 electric SUV.

Anti-environmentalists have been quite forward in their disdain for electric vehicles. One person had their charging port severely damaged due to a vandal, and another had their EV vandalized by someone while on vacation.

EVs provide a variety of benefits for owners and the environment. They help cut down the use of dirty fuels, keeping the air cleaner. Plus, they don't require routine oil changes, so they can help drivers save money on maintenance.

Despite these perks, myths about EVs continue to proliferate, likely leading to these unjust acts of vandalism — at least in many cases.

While common pushback on EVs revolves around the fact that millions of tons of minerals still need to be dug up for EV batteries, it is important to note that we're already extracting billions of tons of dirty fuels from the Earth every year, and these are not reusable.

Plus, once you get your hands on an EV, there are continual ways to make your purchase benefit you and the planet.

Plus, once you get your hands on an EV, there are continual ways to make your purchase benefit you and the planet.

Commenters on the vandalized EV post shared their outrage over the act.

"Makes my blood boil," one user said. "Sorry."

Another shared their fears and experience as an EV owner, adding: "I worry about this constantly. So sorry you had it happen! Worst I've had so far was someone spitting tobacco juice on my hood."

x