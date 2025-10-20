Commuter reveals which next-gen transport option leaves other morning drivers in the dust: 'No more traffic for me'

A Redditor in Vancouver has found a way to make heavy traffic disappear during commutes.

The trick was to park their car and drive an electric bike instead. And the difference in travel lanes couldn't be more stark, judging by a clip the commuter shared.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The bike lane is wide open, while the roadway beside it is backed up with tailpipe-fuming cars.

"The main reason I stopped driving locally, no more traffic for me," the Redditor wrote in r/ebikes.

It's a great highlight of e-biking's value. Eight commutes a week can save you around $800 annually. That's in addition to mental and physical health benefits from being outside and getting some exercise.

E-bikes can cost from less than $500 to thousands of dollars, but there may be incentives to help you buy one, depending on where you live. Upway is a great resource to find top-notch bikes for up to 60% off retail price. The bike dealer will even buy your e-bike if you ever want to sell it.

And you don't have to worry about being late for work. E-bikes can cruise at between 20 and nearly 30 mph, depending on the level you have, according to Consumer Reports. That's plenty of velocity for town cruising.

There are even three-wheeled e-bikes with a cargo area to make grocery trips a possibility, and foldable versions to make storage a cinch.

Limiting tailpipe exhaust is also a huge win for your neighborhood. The planet-warming fumes are linked to numerous health concerns, even cancer risks, according to studies cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Other research has associated air pollution with dementia.

Home solar is a way to add to the value by providing free sun energy to charge your e-bike. The panels can also reduce or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage is a free resource that can help you compare quotes, find a professional installer, and secure tax incentives before they expire at the end of the year. The online tool could save you up to $10,000.

The original poster may be a little spoiled, as one commenter noted that their hometown doesn't have the same type of dedicated, protected bike lane.

"I'm so jealous," they wrote.

So, it's important to be mindful when you are sharing lanes with other people and vehicles. But the choice of travel seems clear, at least on Reddit.

"I'd much rather be riding my bike than sitting in that mess," another user commented.

