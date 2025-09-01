Homeowner shares emotional review after little-thought-of lifestyle change dramatically improves their mental health: 'Should [this] be prescribed?'

A Redditor recently had an interesting question regarding the medicinal merits of electric bikes.

"Should e-bikes be prescribed?" the user posted in r/ebikes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post continued: "Is this all in my mind or are e-bikes seemingly extremely effective as a tool for combating mental health issues? My morning bipolar depression especially doesn't seem to stand a chance against being excited for a morning ride."

The observation isn't merely anecdotal, according to research published by the National Library of Medicine. The study found that riding e-bikes "can improve mental and physical health, happiness, and overall sense of well-being."

Since the cleaner rides don't spew heat-trapping tailpipe gases, bikers also enjoy a healthier, lung-friendly trip. The planet-warming fumes are linked by NASA to greater risks for extreme weather and heat waves that could make some places uninhabitable.

E-bikes can be pricey. Low-end models cost less than $500, while top brands can be as much as $6,000 or more, according to Consumer Reports. The publication said that its top-rated models usually cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

Upway is a great resource that can help you find new and reliable used e-bikes for up to 60% off retail prices. After finding the right deal, you can save more money simply by enjoying your new wheels. Five e-bike trips a week can save you $800 a year in fuel costs.

E-bike owners can enhance the value by adding home solar. A panel system provides free sun energy to charge the fun two-wheeler. EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you secure all applicable tax breaks before they expire at the end of the year, as well as find the right installer. The advice could save you up to $10,000.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

What's more, if you ever decide to upgrade or switch to an electric mountain bike or a convenient foldable version, Upway will buy your old one.

As for the doctor's orders, other Redditors had some colorful contributions in the comments section.

"They should be tax-free, so people opt to buy a bike instead of a car, or at least use the bike more," one user wrote.

Another added: "For me, it saved me from the mental damage the horrible public transit system in my city was causing."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.