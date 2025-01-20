This all-electric bike has an unexpected space-saving feature: '[It's a] Swiss pocket knife on two wheels'

"Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space … will appreciate [it]."

Many bike riders have had the same experience: You bike to catch a bus and find there isn't room on the bus for you and your bike. Thankfully, a new solution has finally hit the market. That is the Car.Los V1 cargo e-bike, which can take you where you need to go and then fold to half the size for easy storage.

"The 'Swiss pocket knife on two wheels' went on sale earlier in the year(...)" wrote Paul Ridden for New Atlas.

Some of the brilliant features of the bike include a mid-frame folding mechanism "that halves its size in a few seconds," as well as "a folding handlebar and a cargo basket that folds up like a purse for more aerodynamic riding between hauls."

The new gadget is highly praised online both for its ability to transport you throughout the town with minimal pedaling and for its portability.

"Folks who live in apartments or those without sufficient garage space to stow a full-size front loader e-bike will appreciate being able to fold the Car.Los V1 in half for between-ride storage," Ridden explained.

Electric vehicle solutions that eliminate highly polluting carbon emissions found in internal combustion engines are taking the world by storm. Each year, electric vehicles sales are rising. In 2025, the EV sales share is anticipated to be 8.82% and reach 17.65% in 2028. Meanwhile, electric bikes make up about 5% of the total bicycle market.

The prevalence of EVs is making an impact on the environment. They don't produce carbon dioxide, and electric charging works out cheaper than fueling gas-powered cars.

Many EV critics suggest they still deplete the environment of natural resources, citing factors like mineral mining. Yet scientists emphasize that while roughly 30 million tons of minerals per year are used for clean energy transition, this pales when compared to the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels depleted from the Earth yearly.

As University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie puts it: "At its fastest rate of deployment, mining quantities for low-carbon energy will be 500 to 1000 times less than current fossil fuel production."

So, if you're looking for a quick and organized way to cut your gas bill in half, an e-bike might just be the perfect solution.

