Homeowner shares tip to slash your electric bill: 'We were shocked to find ... things we hadn't turned on in a decade'

Here's a money-saving tip that could trim your electric bill while helping the planet: unplug everything you're not using.

A Kansas-based frugal living influencer on TikTok shared this simple yet effective hack, which is causing quite a buzz.

The scoop

Frugal living TikToker Pennies_To_Dollars (@pennies_to_dollars) revealed an intelligent way to reduce electricity usage and save some cash. The trick? Do a full house assessment and unplug anything that's not in use.

"When we did this, we were shocked to find things plugged in behind furniture, behind end tables, things we hadn't turned on in a decade or didn't even know it was plugged in," the TikToker explained.

The influencer also advised against using multi-plug outlets, which can tempt you to unnecessarily leave several devices plugged in.

"These just tempt you to plug-in things, leave six things plugged in, whether you're using them or not, which are pulling power all the time," they said.

How it's helping

This simple hack can lead to noticeable savings on your electric bill. Many electronics and appliances draw power even when they're turned off, a phenomenon known as "vampire loads" or standby power. The Department of Energy estimates that this idle power consumption costs U.S. households $100-$200 per year, per CNET.

By unplugging devices and removing unnecessary multi-plug outlets, you save money and reduce your home's energy consumption. This small change can add up to significant pollution reduction when adopted by many households, contributing to a cooler, cleaner future.

What everyone's saying

The video has attracted a flurry of comments from viewers eager to try this money-saving trick.

One commenter shared their own experience: "Now they make those multi-plug things with a charging port in them. GUILTY! I have one in my bedroom but my phone charger, fan, & lamp are plugged into it."

Another user reflected on their own plugged-in devices: "only [thing] that stays plugged 100% is icebox and dryer ... and stove and oven are hardwired."

Many viewers expressed gratitude for the tip, with one saying, "You are always so smart with your tips and tricks ... love this."

