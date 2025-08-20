  • Home Home

Woman shocked after unearthing items found in thrift store jar: 'You should be thrilled'

"I am so excited for you."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I am so excited for you."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the best things about thrifting is discovering hidden gems when you least expect to.

One lucky thrifter found some valuable rings in a jar of costume jewelry. 

Posting on the subreddit r/jewelry, the woman wrote, "Found all these rings in a Goodwill misc jewelry jar," before asking the community how she could tell if any of the rings had real gems. 

The community offered several suggestions, including the use of a metal scanner and a diamond tester. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The woman later posted an update after checking the jewelry, sharing that one of the rings contained several diamonds while two others were fully gold. The thrifter added that she had also found a brooch in among the jewelry that had a 24k stamp and a pretty purple stone. 

This isn't the first time that people have reported finding jewelry treasures at thrift stores and garage sales. Many people have also found luxury furniture, kitchenware, and household appliances at bargain prices. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to purchase everyday necessities at just a fraction of their original cost, saving people lots of money on buying items they need. Research has shown that thrifting can save people around $1,700 a year. 

Beyond financial savings, thrifting is a good option for those looking for unique items. It also contributes significantly to sustainability by keeping items in circulation and out of landfills, reducing pollution.

The woman was so happy with her find and all the help she received from the community. She wrote, "Thank you all for the amazing feedback, I learned so much tonight!"

One commenter replied, "You should be thrilled. That is a stunning opal, and the art deco ring with real diamonds is gorgeous!"

Another added, "I am so excited for you, hope you get good use out of them."

Would you buy your wedding dress from a thrift store?

Absolutely 💯

I did 👰

Only if I found one I loved 😍

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x