Woman shocked after unearthing items found in thrift store jar: 'You should be thrilled'

"I am so excited for you."

One of the best things about thrifting is discovering hidden gems when you least expect to.

One lucky thrifter found some valuable rings in a jar of costume jewelry.

Posting on the subreddit r/jewelry, the woman wrote, "Found all these rings in a Goodwill misc jewelry jar," before asking the community how she could tell if any of the rings had real gems.

The community offered several suggestions, including the use of a metal scanner and a diamond tester.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The woman later posted an update after checking the jewelry, sharing that one of the rings contained several diamonds while two others were fully gold. The thrifter added that she had also found a brooch in among the jewelry that had a 24k stamp and a pretty purple stone.

This isn't the first time that people have reported finding jewelry treasures at thrift stores and garage sales. Many people have also found luxury furniture, kitchenware, and household appliances at bargain prices.

Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to purchase everyday necessities at just a fraction of their original cost, saving people lots of money on buying items they need. Research has shown that thrifting can save people around $1,700 a year.

Beyond financial savings, thrifting is a good option for those looking for unique items. It also contributes significantly to sustainability by keeping items in circulation and out of landfills, reducing pollution.

The woman was so happy with her find and all the help she received from the community. She wrote, "Thank you all for the amazing feedback, I learned so much tonight!"

One commenter replied, "You should be thrilled. That is a stunning opal, and the art deco ring with real diamonds is gorgeous!"

Another added, "I am so excited for you, hope you get good use out of them."

