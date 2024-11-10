Traveler's major culture shock highlights issue with US infrastructure: 'It's horrendous'

"I live in this area, and I struggle with this."

An out-of-state traveler was frustrated by the lack of alternative transport options in Utah. The exasperated Redditor shared screenshots of their route to highlight the car-centric infrastructure of the U.S.

Traveling to Utah for a wedding, the Redditor tried to find the nearest train station to their hotel. However, they were disappointed to discover that the closest train station was over an hour walk away and a 39-minute ride via bus.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I almost forgot how car-brained this area is," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Redditors expressed their daily challenges living in car-centric areas and discussed possible solutions.

"I live in this area, and I struggle with this very route often trying to get to the train," responded one user. "Your most convenient non-automobile option is to actually risk your life biking inches away from 50mph traffic."

"It's crazy how a lot of these Frontrunner stations are in the middle of nowhere," wrote another Redditor.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The U.S. is considered a car-centric society due to its car-favored infrastructure. In fact, only 1.2% of the U.S.'s 35 major metropolitan areas are walkable, according to The World Economic Forum.

As a result, many cities favor highways over sidewalks and community squares, making it challenging for pedestrians to navigate.

For local residents, walkable cities help reduce their total cost of living. Alternative forms of transportation, such as walking or biking, are cheaper than maintaining and driving a car. They also promote healthy living by encouraging residents to be more physically active in their daily lives.

🗣️ Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

From an environmental perspective, walkable cities help reduce the total amount of cars on the road, which in turn decreases the amount of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere.

Redditors continued to highlight the struggles of navigating car-centric cities.

"It's horrendous," wrote one user.

"I do acknowledge there's an '11 minute bike route,' but the local infrastructure is questionable," commented the Redditor who shared the post.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.