  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist documents eye-opening experience after visiting carless city: 'Surreal to be in a city … and only hear birds'

"We swim in noise pollution and don't even know it."

by Alyssa Ochs
"We swim in noise pollution and don't even know it."

Photo Credit: TikTok

"Cities aren't loud. Cars are loud."

That's what TikToker Everyday Engineering (@everydayengineering) said while experiencing how quiet a city can truly be when it's not overwhelmed by traffic. 

@everydayengineering I experienced this super quiet sunday morning in amsterdam before everyone was awake. Surreal to be in a city environment and only hear birds and my footsteps🕊 #cities #city #urbanism #car #cars #bike #amsterdam #street #noise #netherlands ♬ original sound - Everyday Engineering

"I experienced this super quiet Sunday morning in Amsterdam before everyone was awake," Everyday Engineering wrote in the video's caption. "Surreal to be in a city environment and only hear birds and my footsteps." 

The video shows peaceful scenes of city life without cars and only the sounds of nature in the background. 

Noise pollution is a significant problem in cities worldwide, and much of that nuisance comes from cars

Research shows that excess noise does more than just annoy you or hurt your ears. It actually takes a toll on a person's nervous system and heightens anxiety levels, potentially taking years off your life

Watch now: Rare anteater sighting sparks hope for wildlife in South America

Meanwhile, walkable cities that prioritize non-car transportation improve the health of residents and visitors while curbing harmful, planet-overheating gases emitted by automobiles and making our streets safer. 

Some cities, such as Stockholm, have committed to only allowing electric vehicles in city center zones to eliminate toxic exhaust fumes and reduce vehicle-related accidents. 

If we can reduce our reliance on cars in cities, we can not only experience the tranquility the original poster shared in this TikTok video but also breathe in fewer harmful toxins and help make the planet a cooler and healthier place to live. You can also save money on transportation while making city streets quieter by walking and biking whenever possible.

"Amsterdam mornings are the most peaceful thing ever," one TikToker wrote in the comment section. 

"Sounds like heaven," a user commented.

"We swim in noise pollution and don't even know it," another wrote. 

"My parents always tell me to go outside and walk, but it's just so polluted by noise and cars," someone responded. "I'd love to walk and bike there everyday."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x