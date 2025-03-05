This state is paying homeowners $1,600 to upgrade their old HVACs — check to see if you qualify

"Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

Homeowners in Utah can earn $1,600 when they upgrade their old HVAC systems, according to Wattsmart.

The $1,600 rebate is for homeowners who switch to an air-source, cold-climate heat pump classified as Tier 3. However, other rebates are still available for Tier 1 and Tier 2 heat pumps. For example, with a Tier 1 heat pump, homeowners can earn $1,200; a Tier 2 heat pump qualifies for $1,400 in rebates.

To qualify for the available rebates, Utah residents must be in an existing home. Multifamily homes with up to three units also qualify for the incentives. Additionally, all heat pumps must be installed according to the specifications outlined in the Utah Technical Specifications Manual.

Compared to traditional HVAC systems, heat pumps are three to five times more efficient, according to the International Energy Agency. What's more, heat pumps offer both heating and cooling benefits, as they move existing heat around rather than generating new heat.



A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs

Installing a heat pump will save you energy and money down the line, significantly reducing your utility bills. In fact, homeowners can save $1,000 on their yearly energy bills after switching to a heat pump.

To learn more about heat pumps and installation quotes, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace. With its free online tools, you can find installers in your area within just a few seconds.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners across the U.S. have been able to make eco-friendly updates to their homes at significant discounts.

While these rebates are available now, their future is uncertain, as President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies. Though this change would ultimately require an act of Congress, it's better to act sooner rather than later when it comes to these rebates. Making the upgrade now could be the difference between thousands of dollars saved.

Homeowners across the country are already sharing their positive experiences with their recently installed heat pumps.

"Our AC broke in the summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," wrote one TCD reader from Wisconsin. "Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

