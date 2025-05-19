Homeowners discover eye-popping deals for solar panels in unexpected place: '1,000% the way to go'

Secondhand shopping goes beyond vintage clothing. For more self-sufficient energy, consider adding solar panels to the list, like many on Facebook. Bloomberg reported that used solar panels are a hit on eBay and Facebook.

With the rise in new solar panel production, owners are switching out older panels and reselling them on online sites, such as Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Craigslist. Buyers are taking advantage of the lower prices, scoring some panels for under $50 due to lower wattage.

Plus, finding old panels locally further adds to savings since consumers don't have to worry about tariffs compared to the majority of new ones produced and imported from abroad.

Solar installations have increased as more people realize the environmental benefits, such as reduced pollution. And the energy savings, which can average $31,000 and $100,000 on electricity over the lifetime of a solar panel system, per EnergySage, which runs a site that operates like an Expedia.com for new and more credentialed solar installations.

The used panel market may create a further niche. "If you're trying to do it as cheaply as possible, used is 1,000% the way to go," Sameet Sajid told Bloomberg after using Facebook Marketplace to find a panel.

However, people should be mindful of when to choose used over new panels since they work better for some situations, like small cabins or e-bike chargers, than a large modern home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This uptake in used solar panels is an example of how old items are still useful. When you shop in thrift shops, online marketplaces, or through partnership exchanges such as the BuyNothing groups, they aid in a circular economy that keeps items out of landfills.

Why does that matter? Without intervention, experts predict the amount of global municipal solid waste will climb from 2.1 billion tons in 2023 to 3.8 billion tons by 2050, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Shopping secondhand helps you save on everyday necessities like energy-producing panels or acquire rare or luxury items at a massive discount. From a Kate Spade bag available for only $12 to a Le Creuset baking dish for only $10, shoppers find items that may break the bank at their normal retail price.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.