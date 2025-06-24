Rideshare driver shows off his Chinese EV after racking up nearly 140,000 miles: 'Do you get what you pay for?'

There's no doubt about it — the used EV market is heating up fast.

A rideshare driver in Brazil is turning heads — and challenging expectations — after clocking almost 140,000 miles in his Chinese-made electric vehicle, according to a recent article in Inside EVs.

The driver, who shared his story in a recent YouTube video, explains that he bought the car for just $12,000 in 2020. Four years and thousands of trips later, it's still going strong.

The EV in question is the GAC Aion S, a model not yet available in the U.S. market but commonly seen on the roads in China. The car has required little maintenance outside of a few tire replacements and some basic servicing. The owner said the battery still performs well, allowing him to drive around 250 miles per charge.

His story is part of a larger trend: More drivers around the world are discovering the reliability and long-term savings of electric vehicles. Used EVs are proving to be dependable, low-cost options for everyday transportation needs. Such growth is great news for drivers and for the environment. EVs help cut down on air pollution and reduce the need for dirty energy sources like gas and oil.

There's no doubt about it — the used EV market is heating up fast. Drivers are realizing that secondhand electric cars can offer top-tier performance, and at a fraction of the price. That's helping to make clean transportation more accessible than ever, while also creating new opportunities for sellers.

"Do you get what you pay for?" asked Kevin Williams, the author of the Inside EVs article.

As more people plug in and hit the road, it's clear that electric vehicles are here to stay — and they're delivering real value, mile after mile.

