Outraged resident shares aftermath photo of building owner pouring diesel on trees blocking view: 'This should be a jail sentence'

A Reddit post showing dried-out trees lining a city block has sparked outrage online.

Shared in the r/UrbanHell community, the caption read: "The Owner of this building illegally dried the old trees by pouring diesel at their roots because they were blocking the view!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image depicts a row of lifeless trees in front of a tall urban building, their branches bare and trunks shriveled. According to the post, the trees were intentionally killed by the building's owner, who poured diesel fuel on their roots to dry them out.

The alleged motive? The trees were obstructing views from the building.

This post sheds light on a disturbing trend seen in cities worldwide — property owners and managers destroying trees and green spaces in the name of unobstructed views or easier maintenance, despite research demonstrating that urban trees and gardens provide immense value to residents and the environment.

Thriving urban greenery has been linked to lower stress levels, higher property values, cleaner air, and reduced urban heat island effects that drive up summer temperatures and cooling costs. Trees also absorb carbon dioxide, provide shade, and support local biodiversity.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Across the country, landlords have been caught preventing eco-friendly practices like gardening, composting, and line-drying laundry. By restricting and even killing trees, property owners rob residents of the financial, health, and environmental benefits of green spaces.

Commenters expressed their outrage and disappointment at the destruction depicted in the post.

"This should be a jail sentence," one user declared.

Another sarcastically corrected the caption: "Dried? LOL. Killed. Killed is the word you're looking for."

A third lamented, "There's still a tree in front of the building, now it's just ugly and dead."

While most of us don't have the power to single-handedly change building policies, we can advocate for tree protection ordinances, support urban greening initiatives, and make our voices heard when nature is senselessly destroyed.

Together, we can build greener, healthier, and more resilient cities for both people and planet.

