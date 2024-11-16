DIYer shares creative idea for making no-cost holiday decor at home: 'Such a great way to make memories with the kiddos'

Holiday season is a time for family, friends, and loved ones. What better way to form memories than by starting a new and sustainable tradition? One sustainability expert shares how they are making holiday decor from recycled and compostable items.

The scoop

Briana Bosch (@blossomandbranchfarm) is a sustainability expert and farmer who shares DIY tips. They have shown followers how to grow pocket prairies and warned against using landscaping fabric. In one clip, Briana shows followers how they are gearing up for the holidays.

The video starts by asking, "What would happen if we used recycled and natural materials for our holiday decor?"

The clip then goes through how to make a cute and eco-friendly garland. To start out, the creator takes an old tomato paste tube and trims off both ends. Next, the tube is cleaned and flattened to leave them with a smooth piece of thin metal. Briana then makes star stencils and cuts them out.

Once the stars have been created, they are strung onto a garland with dried citrus and dried allium blossoms. This gorgeous "trash" garland can then be hung up as part of your holiday decorations.

How it's working

Like the clip states, "The average American will spend $200 on holiday decor this year." Rocket Homes found this number is actually closer to $269. Tips like this can help save you money on your winter wonderland.

Along with easing the strain on your wallet, DIYing some of your holiday decor can help curb some of the wastefulness that happens at the end of the year. Road Runner wrote, "From Thanksgiving to New Year's, Americans toss 25% more trash, producing an additional one million tons of waste every week."

Not only that, but crafting is a great activity to do with your whole family. Mental health can be a struggle when the days are shortest, but research shows crafting has a ton of benefits. CNN wrote, "Creative activities can significantly boost well-being by providing meaningful spaces for expression and achievement."

What people are saying

These beautiful decorations reminded many of their own holiday traditions. One person wrote, "All holiday homemade decor is such a great way to make memories with the kiddos, and they feel a lot more involved by being a part of the creating as well as the decorating."

Another commenter shared how they ring in the holiday season. "I thread needles and air pop a huge bowl, and the kids and I sit around the fire stringing popcorn, watching a Christmas movie and drinking cocoa."

Another fan kept it simple, saying, "So beautiful and resourceful!"

