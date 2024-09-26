Shopper shares creative way to repurpose gift tags from store purchases: 'This is incredible'

Never buy gift tags again — here's what you can use instead.

r/Upcycling is more than just a subreddit — it's a collection of creativity. This Redditor shared a genius way to upcycle old shopping tags into meaningful additions to gifts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Most of the tags from things I buy end up being birthday or Christmas 'to/from' tags. ... these are from some towels I bought yesterday," they wrote.

The photos show how the towel tags transform from trash to unique gift tags by cutting out the attractive graphics and leaving the branding info behind.

Upcycling is repurposing an item, like turning an old bed frame into a garden trellis or a broken wicker basket into a chic plant pot. With the right mindset, just about anything can be upcycled, from clothing to furniture.

Upcycling is easier if you're crafty and creative, but it doesn't have to be complicated. Even a fresh coat of paint on your dresser or a few stitches in your sweater can make a big difference for you and the planet.

Repurposing clothes and furniture extends their lifespan, and it saves you money, too. Why buy a new cabinet when you can make one from your old shelves?

Upcycling also helps the environment. By upcycling, you're preventing items from entering landfills, where they could sit for hundreds or thousands of years. Reusing conserves our planet's natural resources, reduces air and water pollution, and saves energy, per Heal The Planet.

If you're not the crafty type, there are still plenty of ways to make good use of your items. Donate gently used clothing to local thrift stores like Goodwill or online consignment stores like ThredUp. List furniture on Facebook Marketplace or Habitat for Humanity.

Many users suggested additional uses for the tags, like bookmarks or luggage tags.

Some Redditors do the same thing.

"We must be related!" one user said.

"This is incredible, what a cool idea," another user commented.

