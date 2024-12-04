  • Home Home

Pet parent shares 'brilliant' use for empty medication bottles: 'This is a great idea'

Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet.

by Veronica Booth

A resourceful dog owner shared a clever idea for how to reuse old medication bottles as waste bag dispensers.

People on Reddit were eager to try making their own dog waste bag dispensers after a Redditor shared photos of their DIY creation. The post included three pictures of a makeshift bag dispenser made from an orange pill bottle. 

Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor did not detail how they made the dispenser. However, it appears they simply cut a slit in the side to pull bags through. The dispenser had a pierced hole in the lid to thread a string through, making a strap-like feature.

To use this creation, place a roll inside and pull a bag through the slit. Put the looped string around your wrist or on your leash so it's comfortable to carry.

Most dog owners understand the plight of shoving wrinkled bags into pockets before a walk. It's easy for these tiny rolls to get messy and cumbersome. Or worse, disorganized bags may mean you forget to bring any on a walk. Keep your bags tidy and easily accessible with this useful bottle trick. 

This idea also helps the planet. Rather than send plastic bottles to a landfill to contribute to pollution, they get a new purpose. And there's no need to spend money on a brand-new plastic dispenser. Plus, tidy bags mean fewer ripped or misplaced ones, so no waste bags are wasted. 

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

The simple upcycling hack reduces three instances of plastic pollution while saving money on bag and dispenser purchases. Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet and plastic out of landfills. Organizations like ThredUp and Trashie make recycling and upcycling clothes easy.

Plenty of commenters were grateful for the hack.

One punny comment read: "This is a great idea! Holy crap!"

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🔘 Giving me money back 💰

🔘 Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

🔘 Making it as easy as possible ⚡

🔘 Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another praised the post: "Brilliant! Love this!"

This hack is useful for various items, and one commenter was excited to use it for other things: "I now know how to store/dispense my hemp twine!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x