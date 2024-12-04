Pet parent shares 'brilliant' use for empty medication bottles: 'This is a great idea'

Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet.

A resourceful dog owner shared a clever idea for how to reuse old medication bottles as waste bag dispensers.

People on Reddit were eager to try making their own dog waste bag dispensers after a Redditor shared photos of their DIY creation. The post included three pictures of a makeshift bag dispenser made from an orange pill bottle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor did not detail how they made the dispenser. However, it appears they simply cut a slit in the side to pull bags through. The dispenser had a pierced hole in the lid to thread a string through, making a strap-like feature.

To use this creation, place a roll inside and pull a bag through the slit. Put the looped string around your wrist or on your leash so it's comfortable to carry.

Most dog owners understand the plight of shoving wrinkled bags into pockets before a walk. It's easy for these tiny rolls to get messy and cumbersome. Or worse, disorganized bags may mean you forget to bring any on a walk. Keep your bags tidy and easily accessible with this useful bottle trick.

This idea also helps the planet. Rather than send plastic bottles to a landfill to contribute to pollution, they get a new purpose. And there's no need to spend money on a brand-new plastic dispenser. Plus, tidy bags mean fewer ripped or misplaced ones, so no waste bags are wasted.

The simple upcycling hack reduces three instances of plastic pollution while saving money on bag and dispenser purchases. Recycling or upcycling items — from clothes to furniture to pill bottles — keeps money in your wallet and plastic out of landfills. Organizations like ThredUp and Trashie make recycling and upcycling clothes easy.

Plenty of commenters were grateful for the hack.

One punny comment read: "This is a great idea! Holy crap!"

Another praised the post: "Brilliant! Love this!"

This hack is useful for various items, and one commenter was excited to use it for other things: "I now know how to store/dispense my hemp twine!!"

