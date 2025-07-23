Woman shares clever way to give new life to old plastic bags: 'Simple and satisfying'

There are countless small ways you can help clean up the environment in your everyday life if you get a little creative.

The TikTok account A Crafty Concept (@acraftyconcept) posted a tutorial video on how to turn old plastic grocery bags into a strong braided cord. The host demonstrated how to evenly fold the bags, cut them into strips, and link them together to braid.

"Let's turn plastic into purpose! Watch how I repurpose used grocery bags into braided plarn cord—perfect for crafting something unique like a basket while giving a second life to plastic," the video was captioned.

"It's a simple and satisfying way to reduce waste and help the environment!"

Commenters loved the DIY upcycle, and some shared their own ideas of what to do with the braided cords.

"This is genius thank you," one user commented.

"My grandma had a group of ladies at the Y where they'd crochet plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless," another commenter said.

"I'm going to make some and make a tote bag to hold my library books! Regular yarn is too fragile for the amount of books I check out!!" another user commented.

Crafts like this are a smart way to keep trash out of landfills and plastic out of the ocean.

They help you save money by upcycling what you already have around the house instead of buying something new.

It's easier than ever to fall victim to overconsumption with online shopping, but there is untold satisfaction in decluttering your things while still being environmentally friendly. It's also probably easier than you think, and could even make you some money.

It's just as simple to sell your items online on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and eBay as it is to buy new. Many brands even have programs that offer gift cards or store credit in exchange for old items.

And of course, the internet can always help you find places to donate stuff in your local area, like thrift stores and shelters.

