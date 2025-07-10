DIYer shares photos after creating new blouse using unexpected material from around house: 'That looks amazing'

A DIYer took to Reddit to share their progress on a project that reused an unwanted household item.

The poster turned an old top sheet into a chic blouse simply by cutting and sewing. With just a sewing pattern as a guide, the poster transformed the old sheet into something new. They shared that they often revitalize items that have been unused by their family.

"It's not quite done: still needs hemming and buttons," shared the poster. "But I'm really proud [and] learned a lot!"

Upcycling projects like this are great for saving money while refreshing your wardrobe.

Instead of purchasing new clothes that are likely produced by the fast fashion industry, items can be found or thrifted for maximum value. Unlikely pieces can take on new life with a little work.

You can also find items to upcycle by decluttering your home. Items that you can't find a purpose for can be donated or sold. If they're beyond any use for anyone, they can be recycled for their materials.

Upcycling keeps unused items out of landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that the United States produced 292.4 million tons of trash in 2018 alone. Americans produced about 4.5 pounds per person per day compared to 1.6 pounds for the average person globally. Only about 32% of that was recycled or composted.

And why is the amount of trash in landfills concerning? Well, as GreenMatch puts it, "Landfills are a significant source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas 84 times more effective at trapping atmospheric heat than carbon dioxide over 20 years."

Therefore, the fewer items that end up in landfills, the more chance we have of lowering our polluting impact on the world.

Meanwhile, the upcycling trend is gaining popularity online. Commenters were enthusiastic about the original poster's progress on their blouse, chiming in with their favorite uses for the often-unused top sheet.

"That looks fantastic!" replied one user. "I love top sheets. My favorite thing to make is pajama shorts. Soooo soft."

Others praised the quality of the shirt, asking for an update once it's complete.

"The collar and cuffs are SO well done!" said another user. "Beautiful work — let's see the finished product when you're done!"

"OK that looks amazing," added a third.

