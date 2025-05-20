Mom shares 'awesome' idea for reusing old plastic containers: 'So convenient'

For consumers who want to be more conscious of the environment, finding ways to upcycle everyday items is a great way to give your things new life. A DIY trash can manages garbage in more ways than one.

The scoop

TikTok user Allison (@everythinginplace) posted a video showing a hack for keeping your car free of litter by repurposing a different piece of litter. They demonstrated how to use an empty container of disinfectant wipes as a mini trash can to stash in the car.

"Don't throw out those empty Lysol containers," they say in the video. "Remove the wrapping, shove a couple of extra bags in the bottom [and] line with a repurposed plastic bag. Now you have a great little trash can for the car!"

How it's helping

Having a place to contain trash on the go keeps your car clean, especially on long drives with several passengers.

"Keeping our car organized with four kids can be a real challenge, but this is a great way to (try) to keep trash off the floor," Allison said in the video's caption.

They mentioned that they save plastic bread bags because the long shape fits into the wipes canister perfectly. Folding up a few extra and tucking them in the bottom also ensures that you have fresh bags on hand when one gets full.

Any upcycling you can do with items that would otherwise go into the trash is a positive. Repurposing means saving money from buying something new, keeping things out of the landfill, and reducing litter and pollution in the ocean.

You can make a difference by changing small habits. Start shopping second-hand instead of always buying new, and consider donating or selling your unwanted items rather than throwing them away.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users loved the upcycling hack, with many pledging to try it out.

"This is brilliant!! I have one that will be empty soon and now has a repurpose," one commenter said.

"Awesome idea!" another user commented.

"I did this! So convenient," a commenter said.

