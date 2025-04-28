  • Home Home

Handyman shares brilliant hack for reusing old food jars: 'Job done easy'

"I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s."

by Chelsea Cook
"I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s."

Photo Credit: iStock

A simple, clever organizational hack using repurposed jars earned plaudits on Reddit, and it's easy to see why. 

A user shared a no-cost storage solution for screws and other tiny items. "Clean the jars, soak off the old labels, use 2-3 screws per lid, don't bend the lids. Job done," they wrote, along with a photo of jars attached to a board, ready to be filled. "Easy accessible storage."

"I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The beauty of this hack? It's practically free. Instead of spending money on expensive storage bins, you can reuse old jars, a few screws, and a piece of wood to create an organized space. This simple solution provides savings while helping you stay tidy without the need for premade organizers.

This idea isn't new to everyone, though. A few Redditors chimed in with some nostalgia, like one commenter who said: "I first saw this organizational gem in the movie Deep Impact, 1998, quite unique never forgot it." 

Another user shared: "Back in the old days, it was baby food jars because everyone had them." Another added: "I still have one baby food jar left and my kid is 18."

How it's helping

The hack taps into something bigger: upcycling. By giving these jars a second life, you're not just saving money — you're also reducing waste. Reusing items like these helps keep unnecessary items out of landfills and cuts down on plastic pollution, making a small change that adds up over time.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What everyone's saying

Another Reddit user was quick to appreciate the ingenuity behind the idea, with one saying: "I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s." The original poster also shared an extra tip: They suggested choosing "hexagon type" jars for an easier grip.

What would you think if someone gifted you a repurposed food jar?

I would love it! 🥰

Depends on what it's repurposed into 🤔

I would appreciate the thought 🙂

No thanks! 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x