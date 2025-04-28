Handyman shares brilliant hack for reusing old food jars: 'Job done easy'

"I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s."

A simple, clever organizational hack using repurposed jars earned plaudits on Reddit, and it's easy to see why.

A user shared a no-cost storage solution for screws and other tiny items. "Clean the jars, soak off the old labels, use 2-3 screws per lid, don't bend the lids. Job done," they wrote, along with a photo of jars attached to a board, ready to be filled. "Easy accessible storage."

The scoop

The beauty of this hack? It's practically free. Instead of spending money on expensive storage bins, you can reuse old jars, a few screws, and a piece of wood to create an organized space. This simple solution provides savings while helping you stay tidy without the need for premade organizers.

This idea isn't new to everyone, though. A few Redditors chimed in with some nostalgia, like one commenter who said: "I first saw this organizational gem in the movie Deep Impact, 1998, quite unique never forgot it."

Another user shared: "Back in the old days, it was baby food jars because everyone had them." Another added: "I still have one baby food jar left and my kid is 18."

How it's helping

The hack taps into something bigger: upcycling. By giving these jars a second life, you're not just saving money — you're also reducing waste. Reusing items like these helps keep unnecessary items out of landfills and cuts down on plastic pollution, making a small change that adds up over time.

What everyone's saying

Another Reddit user was quick to appreciate the ingenuity behind the idea, with one saying: "I remember my grandfather doing this back in the 1960s." The original poster also shared an extra tip: They suggested choosing "hexagon type" jars for an easier grip.

