Homeowner shares photo after creating stylish furniture item using unexpected material: 'This is one of the coolest things I've ever seen'

An upcycler shared their latest DIY project on Reddit after they cleverly turned an old speaker cabinet into vinyl storage that doubles as home decor.

Instead of tossing the cabinet in the trash, where it would likely end up in a landfill, they gave it a second life as a functional, vintage-inspired centerpiece for their record collection.

"The inspiration was those nightclub walls you see like with old photos," they said. "... Pretty happy with the result!"

The original poster gave a rundown of how they upcycled the piece. From removing the speakers manually to lining the cabinet with vinyl wallpaper and family photos, this DIY project really seemed like a labor of love. Upcycling really is about creativity and adding sentimental value.

The r/Vinyl subreddit community couldn't say enough good things about it. "This is one of the coolest things I've ever seen," one commenter said.

Another said: "Very cool, unusual and original idea."

Upcycling like this isn't just a fun hobby; it's a simple but impactful way to keep reusable materials out of overcrowded landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that 12.1 million tons of furniture ended up in landfills in 2018, and that number only continues to grow with the "fast furniture" economy.

By reimagining unwanted items instead of discarding them, homeowners help shrink the massive waste stream and reduce the demand for new materials, which saves energy and cuts down on pollution from manufacturing. For example, you won't believe what this carpenter made from an old bed found on the street.

In addition to the environmental benefits, upcycling can be a real money-saver. Repurposing what you already have or finding cheap or free items secondhand can help homeowners skip buying expensive new furniture or décor. In this case, the homeowner created a stylish vinyl storage space that now has even more sentimental value. Over time, saving from repurposing can really add up.

Upcycling doesn't just save stuff from a landfill; it gives your home a story to tell. A little creativity really goes a long way.

