Home stylist shares 'brilliant' alternative use for old cooking pots just in time for spring: 'Love that idea'

You might find yourself with more kitchen cookware than you know what to do with. If that's the case, Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) has provided TikTokers with a glamorous and simple way to upcycle their pots and pans.

The scoop

Sarah used her worn-out pots to plant orchids that decorate her kitchen island. In the video, she worked with a medium-size pot, though she said skinnier baking pans and crockpots are also great for orchids.

Sarah started by drilling 10 to 15 holes in the bottom of her pot for proper drainage. She then layered the bottom with orchid potting mix and planted three orchids.

"I love planting them together because I like that big display instead of just the one skinny one," she said.

Sarah said she's not an expert gardener, but to get her orchids started, she waters them really well, separates the roots, and uses her orchid mix to get them all in place. She said she's never had an issue planting them this way. To water the orchids, she sets the pot in the sink once a week and uses room temperature water.

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to add a touch of beauty to your home and saves you money since you won't need to buy a specialty planter for your orchids.

Additionally, when we reuse items instead of sending them to the landfill, we are helping the environment. When we recycle or reuse, we cut down on the methane-emitting waste crowding our landfills and protect our oceans and marine life from pollution.

In the long run, this kind of thoughtful action can have a positive impact, as severe weather events that have negatively affected our food supply have become more extreme and frequent because of the overheating planet.

In addition to great hacks such as this one, there are lots of organizations out there to help us cut down on waste and maybe even earn money. For example, GotSneakers will distribute your used sneakers to those in need, and ThredUP will sell your old clothes secondhand.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers jumped to the comments section to praise Sarah's hack.

"Love that idea," one user said.

"I've been looking for a large container for my orchids. Never thought of this," another wrote. "This is a brilliant idea, and mixing them together looks great."

