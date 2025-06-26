Home expert reveals brilliant method for reusing empty milk jugs: 'Great idea'

"It gives you the perfect flow."

While most people don't think twice before tossing the gallon milk carton into the bin, a DIY home expert has a genius way to give the container a second life.

The scoop

Home expert and TikToker hometalk (@hometalk) shared the clever way to upcycle the plastic cartons into a valuable gardening tool.

The hack is simple and requires just a drill to pull it off. The video begins with the creator instructing viewers not to throw the jugs away, as they show themselves rescuing one from the trash bin.

Next, you use the drill to make five holes in the bottle cap. Then, you add some water into the carton, and can use it to water your plants. The see-through packaging and shape of the holes provide notable advantages.

"You can see how much water you have left, and it gives you the perfect flow," the narrator explains. The footage backs up the narration, as the water comes out evenly, and the quantity of liquid left inside is easily visible.

How it's helping

This upcycling hack is a great way to repurpose some of your most-used containers and packaging. Ideally, the plastic milk jug is going to the recycling bin, rather than the trash and, eventually, a planet-heating landfill.

That being said, not every recycling facility accepts plastic cartons, so the trash might be the only option. Even if your area does recycle, the current processes often produce lower-quality items and can create their own pollution during the process.

The best move for the planet is to upcycle when you can and maximize the items you already have. This move is a money-saver, too, as instead of buying a specific product to water your plants, you can transform a piece of trash into a free solution.

The hack joins several other plays on discarded containers, like oat milk cartons as a drink carrier. One gardener even housed seedlings in gallon milk jugs.

What everyone's saying

The hack drew strong praise from fellow TikTokers, who appreciated its whimsy.

"Going to do this," one user wrote. "Thank you."

"Great idea," another viewer complimented.

A creative commenter had even more ideas for what to do with discarded milk jugs.

"Also great to make a bird feeder," they shared. They added that another idea is to "decorate the bottom half and have a cute Easter treat bowl or party chip bowl."

