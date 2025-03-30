Woman shares clever storage solution using old milk cartons: 'Mind blown'

A TikTok user shared a smart yet simple way to repurpose an old oat milk carton. In a short video, Emily Perry (@EmilythePerry) demonstrates how to make a DIY drink carrier.

The scoop

The TikToker explains that you only need an empty carton and something to cut it with. In her case, she uses an X-ACTO knife, but the task can just as easily be completed with scissors or a regular knife. Simply cut two holes large enough for the drink containers. She freehands but suggests you can also mark where you need to cut.

As she points out, with the DIY carrier you've just made, "You don't have to buy something, you can just repurpose an old carton and even keep it for a while."

She ends by mentioning how a two-drink carrier suits her best and how well it fits in her car:

"And this fits really nicely in the passenger seat. If you buckle it in, it's very secure."

How it's helping

The hack demonstrates a very easy and effective way of reducing waste. By repurposing trash items, they are saved from clogging up landfills or ending up in the ocean. Many items that are thrown out are still perfectly usable, but they will end up in landfills nonetheless.

Landfills have an outsized negative impact on the environment, from the release of methane to the loss of natural habitats. They also have negative social impacts, such as posing health risks to locals and sharply reducing property values. Similarly, ocean pollution, primarily caused by human activity, comes with severe ecological consequences.

Hacks like this are just one of many ways a person can make a difference in reducing their pollution footprint. There are also financial rewards in the form of saving money or cashing in on unwanted goods. For example, options exist for trading in old electronics or clothes, and there are many bargains to be had shopping secondhand.

What everyone's saying

The clever hack generated a couple of appreciative comments.

"Cool," said one user, to which the TikToker replied, "Super fun and easy!"

Another said, "Seriously! Still mind blown. I would've never thought to make my own like this. I love it!"

